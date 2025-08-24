Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 852,583 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $95,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,265.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 4.1%

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

