Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $119,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,400,000 after acquiring an additional 100,066 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 232,091 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 235,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 116,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,214 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $123,600,000 after purchasing an additional 547,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $55.0020 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.