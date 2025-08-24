Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi $SNY

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,230 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $113,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Sanofi by 16.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.