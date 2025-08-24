Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 957,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $105,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 98,659 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.7% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 220,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 63,770 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. The trade was a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,573 shares of company stock valued at $25,112,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.1%

NBIX opened at $135.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $154.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

