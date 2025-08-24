Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $98,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 465,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,048,000 after acquiring an additional 165,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $177.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.