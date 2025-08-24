Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $119,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $184,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after buying an additional 108,806 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,371,000 after buying an additional 685,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,055,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,351,000 after buying an additional 174,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $65,822,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $58.58 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $93.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- What is a Dividend King?
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.