Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $119,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $184,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after buying an additional 108,806 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,371,000 after buying an additional 685,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,055,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,351,000 after buying an additional 174,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $65,822,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $58.58 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $93.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.18.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

