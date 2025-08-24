Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,245 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of Credicorp worth $103,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Credicorp by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,716,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $77,577,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,824,000 after acquiring an additional 282,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 811.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP grew its position in Credicorp by 389.0% in the first quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 198,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 158,206 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.80.

BAP opened at $254.9210 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $256.99.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

