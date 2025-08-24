Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $118,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

