Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,384,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $120,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Amcor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.7150 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

