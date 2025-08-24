Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,083,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 721,947 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.58% of Invesco worth $107,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,138,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Invesco by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,334,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,359 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,433,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 177.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 894,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.5350 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invesco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

