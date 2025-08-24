Northern Trust Corp Has $101.36 Million Stock Position in TransUnion $TRU

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $101,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

TransUnion Stock Up 5.0%

NYSE:TRU opened at $91.0090 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,175.53. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,972 shares of company stock valued at $353,549. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.