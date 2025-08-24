Northern Trust Corp Has $110.88 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,339 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Crown worth $110,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 412.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,624 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 674,072 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $41,360,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,720,000 after acquiring an additional 399,842 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Crown by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 361,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 299,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $100.8790 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

In other Crown news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,109.12. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

