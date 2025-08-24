Northern Trust Corp Has $113.38 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of Enbridge worth $113,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,400,000 after buying an additional 131,272 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE ENB opened at $47.9450 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.6839 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

