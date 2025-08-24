Northern Trust Corp Has $119.81 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.84% of Terreno Realty worth $119,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 143.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 840.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,913.40. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRNO opened at $57.7740 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price target on Terreno Realty in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

