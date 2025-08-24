Northern Trust Corp Has $95.69 Million Stake in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $95,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $9,511,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 133.0% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 140,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carlyle Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of CG stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $65.97.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Group

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

