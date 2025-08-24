Northern Trust Corp Has $96.53 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Clean Harbors worth $96,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,751,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,085,000 after buying an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 520,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 92,785 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.1% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 483,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $248.3750 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. This trade represents a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $689,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,651. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

