Northern Trust Corp Has $98.64 Million Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of monday.com worth $98,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 50.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock opened at $177.89 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $166.22 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.40, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded monday.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 target price on shares of monday.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.59.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

