Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Tenet Healthcare worth $114,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 65.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,986,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director James L. Bierman sold 4,613 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $784,210.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,070. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $509,920.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,852.16. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,989 shares of company stock worth $5,369,512 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on THC
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $179.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $185.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.