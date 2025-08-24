Northern Trust Corp Purchases 171,643 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $108,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,489,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,283 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 690,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after buying an additional 90,015 shares during the period. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.1% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $45.8650 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

