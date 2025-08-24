Northern Trust Corp Purchases 35,926 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $102,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 710.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $865,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 179.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 111,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 71,584 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $58.4750 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 599.0%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 64.68%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

