Northern Trust Corp Purchases 61,477 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $110,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 5.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 381,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,297,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 8.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 92.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.27. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.43 and a 52-week high of $196.86.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.51%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Baird R W raised Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna set a $123.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

