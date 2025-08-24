Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,259 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $115,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 111,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 84,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI stock opened at $94.2090 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,308.08. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

