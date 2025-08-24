Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,872 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $97,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 180,543 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AR opened at $30.8050 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.64. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

