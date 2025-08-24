Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,999 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of FTAI Aviation worth $111,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $147.71 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.61.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

