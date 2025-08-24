Northern Trust Corp Sells 356,700 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,918,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $111,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,554,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,250,000 after buying an additional 1,492,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,162,000 after acquiring an additional 114,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,533,000 after acquiring an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,123,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,930,000 after acquiring an additional 188,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

