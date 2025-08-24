Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,333 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $102,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 98.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $479.8510 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.48. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.88 and a 12-month high of $517.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.14.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,460 shares of company stock worth $1,586,767 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

