Northern Trust Corp Sells 57,924 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,924 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Align Technology worth $107,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $149.57 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $262.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.