Northern Trust Corp Sells 58,930 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $101,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 974.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,700,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,260,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $97.4490 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.98.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 270.0%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $232,700. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

