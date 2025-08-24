Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,116 Shares of Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $96,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 105.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PRI stock opened at $269.9860 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.98 and a 12-month high of $307.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.62 and its 200 day moving average is $270.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.29.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

