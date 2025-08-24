Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Globe Life worth $106,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cfra Research upgraded Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,845.05. This trade represents a 48.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $1,374,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,339.06. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 over the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.1%

GL opened at $141.1480 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.04 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

