Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Financial Survey

Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novogen and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Novogen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novogen 0 0 1 1 3.50 Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Novogen currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.70%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $350.00, suggesting a potential upside of 269,130.77%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Novogen.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novogen has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.9% of Novogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Novogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novogen and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novogen N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics N/A -207.34% -50.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novogen and Windtree Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novogen $1.51 million 5.15 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.79 million ($823.47) 0.00

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novogen.

Summary

Novogen beats Windtree Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novogen

(Get Free Report)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Windtree Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock. It also develops AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. In addition, it is developing aPKCi Inhibitor for the treatment of cutaneous malignancies and solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; license, development and commercialization agreement with Lee’s Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd.; license agreement with Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Novogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.