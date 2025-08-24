Nuveen LLC Acquires New Position in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 154,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,198.30. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Concentrix

Concentrix Stock Up 4.9%

CNXC stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Concentrix Corporation has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.530-11.760 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.