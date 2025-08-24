Nuveen LLC Acquires New Position in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 154,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,198.30. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CNXC stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Concentrix Corporation has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.530-11.760 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
