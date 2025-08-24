Nuveen LLC Acquires New Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 319,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCB. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $40,871,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $34,780,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,069,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,541.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Stock Up 4.9%

UCB stock opened at $32.8090 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

