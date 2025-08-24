Nuveen LLC Acquires New Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at $331,000. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.1% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 952.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $1,177,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,792 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $155,133.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 22,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,836.22. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $31,204.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,357.94. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,955 shares of company stock worth $251,170 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $87.5170 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.77 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.05%.The firm had revenue of $197.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.