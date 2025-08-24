Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 1,239,578 BlackSky Technology Inc. $BKSY

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 14,829.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 217.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 5.4%

NYSE:BKSY opened at $17.2060 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.09. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $28.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 82.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 million. BlackSky Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKSY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on BlackSky Technology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

BlackSky Technology Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

