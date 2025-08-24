Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 171,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vicor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $366,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,671. This trade represents a 82.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR opened at $50.95 on Friday. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%.The company had revenue of $141.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Wall Street Zen raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

