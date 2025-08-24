Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 341,857 ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. $CNOB

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 341,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,294,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 155,573 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 522,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 288,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $25.48 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm had revenue of $84.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Susan C. O’donnell bought 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $60,009.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,523 shares in the company, valued at $190,062.90. The trade was a 46.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $137,826.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 280,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,781.41. The trade was a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,391 shares of company stock valued at $231,210. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

