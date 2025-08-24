Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 378,764 Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 378,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 5.9%

NYSE:HOG opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.