Nuveen LLC Invests $8.53 Million in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 51.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 26.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the first quarter worth $180,000.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries Stock Up 5.8%

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -164.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Argus assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GlobalFoundries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Profile

(Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.