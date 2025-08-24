Nuveen LLC Invests $8.60 Million in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 952,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $13.5890 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $933.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 366,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,995.10. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Sue Ferguson purchased 2,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,102.24. This represents a 46.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

