Nuveen LLC Invests $8.74 Million in Kelly Services, Inc. $KELYA

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 663,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 5,012.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 33.6% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kelly Services by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,886.40. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.09 million, a P/E ratio of -73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Kelly Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

About Kelly Services

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.