Nuveen LLC Invests $9.18 Million in The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 365,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 7,124.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of PNTG opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $869.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

