Nuveen LLC Invests $9.28 Million in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 384,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,479,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after buying an additional 322,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after buying an additional 1,029,125 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 597,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,053,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 222,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after buying an additional 73,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $118,466.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,146.95. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $118,424.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,001.60. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.67. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

