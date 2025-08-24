Nuveen LLC Makes New $8.77 Million Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. $EBC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 534,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,932,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,585,000 after buying an additional 259,476 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 12.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,558,000 after buying an additional 469,743 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,666,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,997,000 after buying an additional 1,409,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,286,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 442,352 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,791,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 6.0%

EBC stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 0.94. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Eastern Bankshares had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

