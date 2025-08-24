Nuveen LLC Makes New $8.77 Million Investment in Organon & Co. $OGN

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 589,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 111,262.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 163.88% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

