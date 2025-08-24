Nuveen LLC Makes New $8.90 Million Investment in Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 351,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Steel by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 10,559.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Price Performance

WS opened at $33.1970 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.45 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%.Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Steel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WS

Worthington Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.