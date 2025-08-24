Nuveen LLC Makes New $9.05 Million Investment in Sweetgreen, Inc. $SG

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 361,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,911,000 after purchasing an additional 386,141 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 874,942 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,638,000 after purchasing an additional 246,283 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,354,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 464,013 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 743,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $9.3070 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.04. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 14.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $105,960.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 322,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,368.29. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.