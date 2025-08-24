Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 118,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Materion by 722.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Materion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other Materion news, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $121,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $315,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,243.92. This represents a 22.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,295 shares of company stock valued at $557,392 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTRN. Wall Street Zen raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Materion Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE MTRN opened at $113.5010 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Materion Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Materion had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.94%.The business had revenue of $431.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

