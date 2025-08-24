Nuveen LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 613,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Cleanspark during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleanspark during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleanspark Price Performance

Cleanspark stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 3.72. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleanspark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $198.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CLSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

Cleanspark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

