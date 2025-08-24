Nuveen LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 613,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Cleanspark during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleanspark during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cleanspark Price Performance
Cleanspark stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 3.72. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cleanspark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.
View Our Latest Analysis on Cleanspark
Cleanspark Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cleanspark
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.