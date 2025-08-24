Nuveen LLC Purchases New Holdings in International Seaways Inc. $INSW

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 273,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,079,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in International Seaways by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in International Seaways by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 53,207 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $40,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,417.92. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,428.54. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $760,260. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $44.7680 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. International Seaways Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. International Seaways had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $188.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. International Seaways’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 9.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

